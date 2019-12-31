The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office concluded two cold cases in 2019.
In March, the office announced it had solved a double murder from 1973 using a public genealogy database. DNA evidence from the crime scene turned up no match in the FBI’s database, but the sheriff’s office enlisted a private lab, which turned to public genetic genealogy database GEDmatch. After identifying the suspect’s relatives through GEDmatch, subsequent testing led investigators to name longtime city employee Cecil Stand Caldwell as the suspect in Linda and Clifford Bernhardt’s fatal strangulation inside their Heights home. Caldwell died in 2003.
In July, the sheriff’s office announced Zachary David O’Neill as the man who killed 18-year-old movie store clerk Miranda Fenner in Laurel in 1998. O’Neill approached the sheriff’s office in 2017 and confessed to the murder, discussing crime scene details that had not been publicly released. Without DNA evidence, investigators took a little more than two years to corroborate O’Neill’s confession to ensure the charges could be proven in court. O’Neill said he was moved to confess after seeing justice done in a criminal case connected to his stepbrother’s death in 2013.