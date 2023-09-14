FIRST RESPONDER: Ty Flammang

EMPLOYER: Billings Police Department

SCHOOL/TRAINING: Montana Law Enforcement Academy

POSITION: Police Officer

YEARS OF SERVICE: 9 years

By Jennifer L. Mason, Brand Ave. Studios contributing writer

For the last nine years, Ty Flammang has worked as a police officer for the Billings Police Department. However, his role as a first responder began at age 17 as a firefighter. Flammang’s high school offered a school-to-work firefighter program, and he jumped at the chance to participate. His first official job was fighting fires at Yellowstone National Park while simultaneously attending college. He later began working towards his EMT license in order to provide additional life-saving measures while working as a firefighter.

Flammang’s desire to serve and put others first didn’t end there. He left the firefighter role to work as an EMT at Billings Clinic emergency department. While at the Clinic, he discovered his interest in becoming a police officer.

“Because the Clinic had a psychiatric ward, they hired Billings police officers for security,” Flammang said. “During each shift, I would see the uniformed officers and it captured my interest … so, I picked their brains about the profession. They recommended I do a couple of police ride-alongs, and from that point, I fell in love with it and knew that was my calling."

Nine years later as a police officer, Flammang wears many hats in the department. He’s a field training officer, a taser instructor, an alert active shooter response instructor and part of the riot team.

“I was also previously on the Street Crimes Unit,” Flammang said. “It’s a two-year commitment where you’re strictly working with street-level crimes. I was tracking down the worst people in our area who were wreaking havoc with drug dealing, guns and firearms. It’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my profession.”

“I first met Officer Flammang when he hired on with the Billings Police Department,” said SGT Ryan Kramer. “I was his direct supervisor when he was on/in the Street Crimes Unit. He’s a dedicated, motivated and highly proactive police officer.”

Flammang said he finds it gratifying to send bad people to jail. One day, he would like to return to the street crimes task force; however, he also finds pleasure in training rookie cops. With almost a decade under his belt as a police officer, he thought it was time to start training new officers and share his knowledge and experience with them.

“The variety of opportunities makes it the best job … from helping new cops to assisting in the community,” Flammang said. “And every call is different. I can go from issuing a speeding ticket to a robbery in progress to, unfortunately, a crime involving a child. We have to be able to change face very quickly, depending upon the circumstances. And it can happen fast … sometimes from zero to 100 in seconds.”

Flammang has worn several uniforms over the years … all with different patches. But whether he's a firefighter, EMT, or police officer, his goal has always been the same - to selflessly protect and care for others. And it shows. Flammang has received three lifesaver awards and two Medal of Merit awards during his career.

“Office Flammang comes to work each day with a great attitude and puts 100% into everything he does,” Kramer said. “I'm not surprised he was nominated for something so deserving."

“It’s my job,” Flammang said. It’s what I signed up to do – to help people.”