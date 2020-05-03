Tyler Vannatta — West Platinum

Parents: Jeremy and Haley Vannatta
Middle School: Elysian Middle School
Elementary School: Meadowlark Elementary School
Future Plans: I will be attending either the United States Air Force Academy or the University of Colorado Boulder.
Teacher: Charlene Ingram was my middle school math teacher and helped me stay on an accelerated track even when my school tried to keep me in a traditional class that was below my level of capability.
Motivation for Platinum Program: The Platinum Program sets me apart from kids who just get good grades, as someone who is involved in their community and wants to make it better.
Magnum Opus: The reputation I've made for myself in just a few short years in a time where youth often have to be their own trailblazers for being seen as fully capable adults.
