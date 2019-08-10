TYPHOON: A powerful typhoon left at least 22 people dead in China, after a landslide backed up a river that broke through debris and inundated homes, state media reported Sunday. Another 10 people remained missing, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Typhoon Lekima made landfall at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in Wenling city, about 190 miles south of Shanghai, the China Meteorological Administration said.
