DETROIT — A top union negotiator says bargainers are making progress on a contract that could end a 19-day strike against General Motors.
United Auto Workers Vice President Terry Dittes says in a letter to local officials Friday that talks have advanced on health care and a path for temporary workers to get full-time jobs.
Dittes says they'll keep working into the weekend in an effort to reach a tentative agreement.
About 49,000 UAW members walked off their jobs on Sept. 16 when contract talks slowed.