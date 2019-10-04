DETROIT — A top union negotiator says bargainers are making progress on a contract that could end a 19-day strike against General Motors.

United Auto Workers Vice President Terry Dittes says in a letter to local officials Friday that talks have advanced on health care and a path for temporary workers to get full-time jobs.

Dittes says they'll keep working into the weekend in an effort to reach a tentative agreement.

About 49,000 UAW members walked off their jobs on Sept. 16 when contract talks slowed. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0