LONDON — British police opened a criminal investigation on Friday into the leaking of confidential diplomatic memos that cost the U.K. ambassador in Washington his job.
The probe is being led by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command because it is responsible for investigating breaches of Britain's Official Secrets Act
The Mail on Sunday published cables from Ambassador Kim Darroch describing the Trump administration as dysfunctional, clumsy and inept. The president hit back by branding the ambassador a "pompous fool," and Darroch resigned, saying it had become impossible for him to do his job.
Counterterrorism police chief Neil Basu said Friday that the leak had damaged U.K. international relations and there was "a clear public interest" in prosecuting the perpetrator or perpetrators.
He urged the culprits: "turn yourself in at the earliest opportunity, explain yourself and face the consequences."
British officials have said they have no evidence hacking was involved in the documents' release, and that the culprit is likely to be found among U.K. politicians or officials.