The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.
UPS workers approve contract
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have contacted him multiple times and he is refusing to stop displaying his firearms.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to require a rancher to first attempt nonlethal means of deterring a grizzly bear “threatening” livesto…
A small lake near Norris Geyser Basin has changed significantly over the past few years, rising in level and changing color due to inputs of t…
The Billings restaurant will be at 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Suite #1, near Scheels.
Local and federal authorities arrested a Billings man suspected of brandishing a firearm on his property in full view of an elementary school.