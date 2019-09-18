BOISE, Idaho — Federal officials have approved turning loose a non-native insect to feed on an invasive thistle that sprouts in everything from rangelands to vineyards to wilderness areas, mainly in the U.S. West.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday it will permit use of the weevil native to Europe and western Asia to control yellow starthistle, which is from the same areas.
"Its flowers have inch-long spines that deter feeding by and cause injury to grazing animals and lower the utility of recreational lands," the agency said.
There is little to no risk of the insect attacking native plants, the agency said.
The weevils will initially be let loose in California, with additional releases in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and possibly Nevada. The agency said Wednesday it is accepting permit applications to process this fall so weevils could be released in the spring.
"We're really excited about the release of this weevil," said Jeremey Varley of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. Yellow starthistle "is not good to eat, and it's toxic to horses."