US aviation chaos eases after more than 10,000 flights delayed

U.S. flight delays eased after a band of storms triggered thousands of cancellations and delays for beleaguered carriers at the start of a long holiday weekend.

More than 10,000 flights within or to the U.S. were late or scrubbed Friday, according to tracking website FlightAware, a day after airline executives met with U.S. transportation officials on how to stem flight disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ended up driving from Washington to New York after his flight was canceled, the Associated Press reported.

Calmer weather on Saturday allowed the system to return closer to normal. Aside from airports in central Florida, the rest of the nation was recording below-average delays, according to FlightAware. Saturday starts a three-day U.S. weekend with Monday a public holiday to mark Juneteenth.

— From Gazette news services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0