BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken an initial step to reauthorize a predator-killing poison that injured a boy in Idaho and killed his dog.
The federal agency on Tuesday announced an interim decision involving sodium cyanide that's used in M-44s, devices embedded in the ground that look like lawn sprinklers but spray cyanide when triggered by animals attracted by bait.
Environmental groups, which have filed lawsuits aimed at banning the devices, blasted the move toward reauthorizing the devices.
"Cyanide traps can't be used safely by anyone, anywhere," said Collette Adkins of the Center for Biological Diversity. "While the EPA added some restrictions, these deadly devices have caused too much harm to remain in use."
The EPA determined that "based on the low frequency of sodium cyanide incidents reported ... there does not appear to be a concern at this time."