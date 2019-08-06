CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago sentenced a former lieutenant to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo " Guzman to 28 years in prison on Tuesday, imposing the long sentence even after rejecting claims by prosecutors that the trafficker offered street gang members $25,000 to hurt a star government witness.
Judge Ruben Castillo called Jesus Raul Beltran Leon a "very significant drug dealer," saying the 35-year-old Guzman family friend smuggled thousands of pounds of cocaine, heroin and meth into the U.S. for the Sinaloa cartel.
Minutes before, Leon told Castillo he now regretted his life as a trafficker based in Culiacan, Mexico, a cartel stronghold.
Prosecutors requested a 35-year sentence for Leon, who pleaded guilty to trafficking charges this year. The defense asked for 10, citing Leon's claims that his Mexican military interrogators tortured him before his extradition to Chicago. Leon alleged he had to chew through a plastic bag pulled over his head at one point to avoid suffocating.