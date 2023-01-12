 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

  • 0

The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. Thursday's changes come as part of a yearlong process in which the historically offensive word “squaw” has been removed from the names of geographic sites across the country. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says in a statement that “words matter.” 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News