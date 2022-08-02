 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US seeks possession of Venezuelan jet

  • 0

GROUNDED: The U.S. Justice Department says it is seeking possession of a Venezuelan cargo jet that has been grounded in Argentina since early June because it was previously owned by an Iranian airline that allegedly has ties to terror groups. The request to Argentina on Tuesday came a day after an Argentine judge allowed 12 of the 19 crewmembers of the plane to leave the country as authorities continue to investigate possible terror ties of those traveling in the Boeing 747.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Crews with the Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 500 block of North 26th Street around 3:30. Until the crews determine the area to be safe, the road between Sixth Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North is closed to traffic. 

Photos: Man shot on Midland Road

Photos: Man shot on Midland Road

Billings police investigate a shooting at Motel 6 at 5353 Midland Road at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. A 25 year old man was shot in the hip according to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News