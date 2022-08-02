GROUNDED: The U.S. Justice Department says it is seeking possession of a Venezuelan cargo jet that has been grounded in Argentina since early June because it was previously owned by an Iranian airline that allegedly has ties to terror groups. The request to Argentina on Tuesday came a day after an Argentine judge allowed 12 of the 19 crewmembers of the plane to leave the country as authorities continue to investigate possible terror ties of those traveling in the Boeing 747.
US seeks possession of Venezuelan jet
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seven nursing homes have been forced to close across Montana, nursing homes blame the state's Medicaid daily reimbursement rates, which are far below the daily costs of care.
A Billings man died in a pileup on Interstate 90 south of Billings on Wednesday. At least one other person was injured, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol.
A Billings man killed Wednesday in a four-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 have been identified.
It’s arguably most people's dream to age at home, surrounded by friends and family with the occasional support from a neighbor or friend. But …
Billings is climbing the charts again, landing in fifth place on The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com summer Emerging Markets Index.
Crews with the Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 500 block of North 26th Street around 3:30. Until the crews determine the area to be safe, the road between Sixth Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North is closed to traffic.
Billings police investigate a shooting at Motel 6 at 5353 Midland Road at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. A 25 year old man was shot in the hip according to…
Glendive residents Harry and Shirley Young received word last week that their son, Bryan Young, had been killed in action in Ukraine on July 18.
The Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Nall Avenue at 1:30 a.m.
Twenty-three vehicles were helicoptered from East Rosebud Lake on July 21, an area where they were trapped when flooding in mid-June destroyed the only road in.