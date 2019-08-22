A wobbly day on Wall Street left stock indexes mostly lower Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely anticipated speech by the Federal Reserve chairman.
Losses by health care, technology and energy companies, among other sectors, outweighed gains by banks, consumer goods makers and elsewhere in the market. Bond prices fell, nudging yields higher.
Stocks gave up an early gain and then wavered through much of the day after a mixed batch of economic data coupled with remarks from two Federal Reserve bank presidents left investors less certain about the likelihood that the central bank will lower interest rates again next month.
Traders hope for a better read on Fed policy Friday, when Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"The market is expecting a rate cut in September, and if Powell doesn't think that consensus is going to be to cut rates, he needs to start preparing the market for that," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.
The S&P 500 fell 1.48 points, or 0.1%, to 2,922.95. It swung between a gain of 0.5% and a loss of 0.7%. A pickup in Boeing helped drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher. The Dow gained 49.51 points, or 0.2%, to 26,252.24.
The Nasdaq dropped 28.82 points, or 0.4%, to 7,991.39. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 3.85 points, or 0.3%, to 1,506.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.61% from 1.57% late Wednesday.
Investors have been convinced that the central bank will follow up the July rate cut with further cuts at coming meetings, beginning with one next month.
But remarks from Esther George, president of the Fed's Kansas City regional bank, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, have injected some doubt about what the Fed will do next.
In televised interviews, both said they don't see a need for another rate cut.
Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released Wednesday provided little clarity on what the future course for rates will be.
Investors now predict a 91.2% likelihood that the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point next month, according to the CME Group, which tracks investor bets on central bank policy. That's down from 98.5% the day before.
Boeing climbed 4.2% after a published report suggested the aircraft manufacturer plans to increase production of 737 jets in February if it receives clearance from regulators. The 737 Max was grounded following two crashes that together killed 346 people.
Benchmark crude oil fell 33 cents to settle at $55.35 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 38 cents to close at $59.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $1.67 per gallon. Heating oil declined 2 cents to $1.84 per gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $7.30 to $1,497.30 per ounce, silver fell 12 cents to $17.01 per ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.55 per pound.
The dollar fell to 106.41 Japanese yen from 106.61 yen on Wednesday. The euro was unchanged at $1.1085.