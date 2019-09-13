The S&P 500 notched its third straight weekly gain Friday, even as the major U.S. stock indexes ended the day mostly lower.
A slide in technology stocks, along with losses in consumer-focused and real estate companies, offset solid gains elsewhere in the market, including big Wall Street banks and industrial stocks.
Bond yields rose sharply after the government reported that Americans kept spending money in August, particularly on cars.
An easing of tensions in the costly trade war between the U.S. and China bolstered the market this week, renewing hope among investors that a new round of negotiations slated to begin next month may yield some progress.
Investors are now looking ahead to next week, when the Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate cut. The central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate in July by a quarter point, its first cut in a decade, in a bid to help maintain U.S. economic growth.
The S&P 500 index slipped 2.18 points, or 0.1%, to 3,007.39. With a gain of about 1% this week, the benchmark S&P 500 moved closer to its all-time high of 3,025.86 set on July 26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its eighth straight gain, rising 37.07 points, or 0.1%, to 27,219.52.
The technology heavy Nasdaq fell 17.75 points, or 0.2%, to 8,176.71. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 3.07 points, or 0.2%, to 1,578.14.
A steady rise in bond yields propelled bank stocks higher this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is up more than 30 basis points from 1.55% late last week as investors grow more confident about economic growth amid easing trade war tensions. JPMorgan is up 6.8% and Bank of America gained 8.8% this week, far outpacing the broader market.
Bond yields rose sharply Friday following the retail sales report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.90% from 1.79% late Thursday.
That helped lift bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to set interest rates and make more money from loans. JPMorgan rose 2% and Citigroup rose 1.6%.
The decline in technology stocks marked a reversal from Thursday, when the sector led a broad market rally. Apple and Broadcom were the heaviest weights holding the sector down. Apple is among several big technology companies being asked for documents as part of a Congressional antitrust investigation. Apple slid 1.9%.
Benchmark crude oil fell 24 cents to settle at $54.85 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 16 cents to $60.22 a barrel. Natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $7.80 to $1,490.90 per ounce, silver fell 60 cents to $17.44 per ounce and copper rose 6 cents to $2.68 per pound.
The dollar fell to 108.13 Japanese yen from 108.14 yen on Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1068 from $1.1073.
Major indexes in Europe moved broadly higher. Asian stocks finished with broad gains.