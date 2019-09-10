Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Tuesday, erasing much of an early slide, as investors favored smaller, U.S.-focused companies for the second straight day.
Industrial, energy and health care stocks helped power the market higher. Banks also notched solid gains amid a broad pullback in demand for U.S. government bonds, which pushed yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.73% from 1.62% late Monday, a big move.
Lenders rely on higher yields to set more lucrative interest rates on loans. Bank of America rose 2.5%, Goldman Sachs gained 1.7% and State Street vaulted 9%.
For the second day in a row, traders unloaded technology stocks and shares in companies that rely on consumer spending. Microsoft dropped 1.1%, as did payment processors Visa and Mastercard, losing 2.8% and 3.9%, respectively.
The S&P 500 index inched up 0.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,979.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.92 points, or 0.3%, to 26,909.43. The average was briefly down 118 points.
The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, slid 3.28 points, or less than 0.1%, to 8,084.16.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks led the gainers, adding 18.76 points, or 1.2%, to 1,542.99.
The broader market has been gaining ground for two weeks as investors remain confident in the strength of the economy, despite the lingering trade war between the U.S. and China.
Meanwhile, investors continue to watch the steady flow of economic data for a clearer picture of the U.S. economy's health. Recent reports have been a mixed bag, including a Labor Department report Tuesday that showed both a slip in job openings as well as a slight increase in hiring in July.
A mix of consumer product makers and consumer-focused stocks also fell Tuesday. Procter & Gamble dropped 1.9% and McDonald's slid 3.5%.
Energy and industrial companies notched solid gains. Schlumberger rose 3.4% and Deere & Co., rose 3.6%.
Major stock indexes in Europe finished higher Tuesday. Markets in Asia were mixed.
Benchmark crude oil fell 45 cents to settle at $57.40 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, slipped 21 cents to close at $62.38 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.59 per gallon. Heating oil was unchanged at $1.93 per gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $11.90 to $1,490.30 per ounce, silver rose 2 cents to $18.04 per ounce and copper was unchanged at $2.61 per pound.
The dollar rose to 107.43 Japanese yen from 107.16 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1047 from $1.1052.