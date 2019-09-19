Major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Thursday after an early rally lost its strength toward the end of the day.
The S&P 500 managed to hold on to a tiny gain that extended its winning streak to a third day. The benchmark index, which is within 0.7% of its all-time high set July 26, ended the day slightly down for the week.
Gains in health care, technology, utilities and other sectors outweighed losses elsewhere in the market Thursday. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. Bond yields were little changed.
The market rallied in the early going as investors weighed a batch of encouraging economic reports. The positive data reinforces the outlook from the Federal Reserve, which projects slower economic growth, but not a recession.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,006.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up an early gain, sliding 52.29 points, or 0.2%, to 27,094.79. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks also relinquished an early gain, losing 6.87 points, or 0.4%, to 1,561.47.
The Nasdaq squeaked out a gain of 5.49 points, or 0.1%, to 8,182.88.
Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 1.78%.
Traders were encouraged Thursday by new economic snapshots, including data indicating U.S. home sales rose sharply last month and an index of manufacturing activity that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts. In addition, applications for U.S. unemployment aid edged higher last week, but still totaled less than what economists projected.
The Fed's outlook for the U.S. economy, and that of corporations, has been clouded this year as the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies has escalated and multiple attempts at negotiating a resolution have failed.
Washington and Beijing were set to begin trade talks Thursday ahead of more formal negotiations set for next month.
Meanwhile, France's finance minister said Europe is ready to impose retaliatory tariffs next year on U.S. goods as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies to plane makers Airbus and Boeing.
Benchmark U.S. crude inched up 2 cents to settle at $58.13 a barrel. It's up 6.3% this week. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 80 cents to close at $64.40.
Wholesale gasoline rose 4 cents to $1.70 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 3 cents to $2.00 per gallon. Natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $9.10 to $1,498.40 per ounce, silver fell 3 cents to $17.77 per ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.59 per pound.
The dollar fell to 107.97 Japanese yen from 108.35 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1052 from $1.1032.
Major stock indexes in Europe finished mostly lower. Indexes in Asia were mixed.