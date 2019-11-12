Stocks on Wall Street closed with modest gains Tuesday after an early rally lost momentum toward the end of the day.
The Nasdaq composite still finished with its second record high in three days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended unchanged from the all-time high it set a day earlier.
The S&P 500 crossed above the 3,100 level for the first time, placing the index on track for its own milestone finish, but the gains didn't hold.
The S&P 500 rose 4.83 points, or 0.2%, to 3,091.84. The index, which set a record high on Friday, has notched gains the past five weeks in a row.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged at 27,691.49. The Nasdaq gained 21.81, or 0.3%, to 8,486.09, a record.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 0.35 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,595.12.
Stock indexes in Europe finished broadly higher.