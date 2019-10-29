Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Tuesday as a wobbly day of trading ended with modest losses for the market.
Health care stocks jumped on stronger-than-expected reports from drugmakers, but losses by internet and media companies held the market in check.
Companies have largely been reporting stronger earnings than analysts expected, but they're nowhere close to blow-away good. S&P 500 companies are still on track to report a third straight quarter of profit declines, according to FactSet.
Tuesday's modest market pullback came a day after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high. The benchmark index mostly drifted between small gains and losses Tuesday, finishing within 0.1% of its record.
The S&P 500 slipped 2.53 points, or 0.1%, to 3,036.89. It set a record on Monday, surpassing its prior peak set in late July.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 19.26 points, or 0.1%, to 27,071. The Nasdaq composite slid 49.13 points, or 0.6%, to 8,276.85.
Smaller companies fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 5.14 points, or 0.3%, to 1,577.07.
Major stock indexes in Europe closed mostly lower. The price of crude oil dropped a second straight day, and gold dipped.
What's helped buoy U.S. stocks are hopes that the United States and China can make progress on their trade dispute, or at least stop making it worse. Lower interest rates have also played a big role.
Most investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut short-term rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday. The central bank has cut rates two other times since the summer in a bid to shield the U.S. from the impact of the trade war and a slowing global economy.
Treasury yields dipped ahead of the decision. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slid to 1.83% from 1.85% late Monday. The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to moves by the Fed, fell to 1.63% from 1.64%.
Shares in Fiat Chrysler jumped 7.6% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the automaker is in merger talks with Peugeot maker PSA Group of France. Fiat Chrysler has been the subject of merger speculation for months.
Benchmark crude oil fell 27 cents to settle at $55.54 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, inched up 2 cents to close at $61.59 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline added 2 cents to $1.69 per gallon. Heating oil was unchanged at $1.96 per gallon. Natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $5.00 to $1,487.40 per ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $17.78 per ounce and copper rose 1 cent to $2.69 per pound.
The dollar fell to 108.81 Japanese yen from 109.02 yen on Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1110 from $1.1098.