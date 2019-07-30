A mixed batch of corporate earnings helped drag the major U.S. stock indexes slightly lower Tuesday, pulling the market farther from its recent record highs for the second straight day.
Mixed or disappointing reports from Under Armour, Dish Network, Corning, HCA and Beyond Meat and others weighed on the market. Capital One Financial slumped after the credit card issuer and bank disclosed that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.
Apple climbed 3% in after-hours trading after its latest results handily beat analysts' estimates.
Homebuilders also bucked the broader decline after D.R. Horton reported strong quarterly results and positive gains in new home orders.
This week's modest market pullback came as investors looked cautiously ahead to a key policy update from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. That's when the central bank is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade. The Fed has decided that a rate cut now — and possibly one or more additional cuts to follow — could help inoculate the economy against a potential downturn.
The S&P 500 index fell 7.79 points, or 0.3%, to 3,013.18. Despite its two-day slide, the benchmark index remains within 0.4% of its all-time high set on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 23.33 points, or 0.1%, to 27,198.02. The Nasdaq composite slid 19.71 points, or 0.2%, to 8,273.61.
Small-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 16.57 points, or 1.1%, to 1,585.60.
Major stock indexes in Europe finished lower.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.06% from 2.05% late Monday.
Even with the broader market pullback this week, indexes are still poised to close July with solid gains. The S&P 500 is up 2.4% for the month and the Nasdaq is up 3.3%. The Dow is up 2.3%.
Traders also had their eye on the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, as negotiators began a new round of talks.
The lingering trade war between the U.S. and China has been cutting into corporate profit for some industries all year and has investors concerned that it will continue to crimp business investment and growth. Delegates from the U.S. and China are meeting in Shanghai this week in the latest round of negotiations, months after the trade spat escalated with more tariffs.
Benchmark crude oil rose $1.18 to settle at $58.05 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained $1.01 to close at $64.72 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline added 4 cents to $1.90 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 3 cents to $1.94 per gallon. Natural gas was unchanged at $2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $9.30 to $1,429.70 per ounce, silver rose 13 cents to $16.50 per ounce and copper fell 4 cents to $2.67 per pound.
The dollar fell to 108.60 Japanese yen from 108.80 yen on Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1156 from $1.1146.