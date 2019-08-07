Stocks overcame a big loss on Wall Street Wednesday, though the market's recovery left plenty of signs of worry among investors that the fallout from the trade war between the U.S. and China will spread.
A late-afternoon rally lifted most of the major stock indexes out of the red, reversing most of the early slide that briefly pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 580 points. Technology and consumer staples stocks powered much of the gains, offsetting losses in banks, energy companies and other sectors.
The S&P 500 index eked out a gain of 2.21 points, or 0.1%, to 2,883.98. The index had been down 2% during the heaviest bout of selling.
The Dow dropped 22.45 points, or 0.1%, to 26,007.07. It had been down as much as 589 points.
The Nasdaq led the market's upward swing, climbing 29.56 points, or 0.4%, to 7,862.83. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 1.40 points, or 0.1%, to 1,500.69.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level in nearly three years, falling as low as 1.60% from 1.74% late Tuesday, before climbing back to 1.73%. It was above 3% in late November.
While investors have been scrambling to adjust to the turns in the trade conflict, the broader U.S. economy continues to grow and add jobs. Unemployment is at the lowest level in decades and consumer confidence remains strong.
Corporate earnings, meanwhile, have been coming in better than expected.
Still, the bond market continues to flash a warning signal of recession. The gap between the yield on the three-month Treasury and the 10-year Treasury widened further.
It's a rare occurrence because investors usually demand bigger yields for tying up their money for longer periods of time, and one rule of thumb says a recession may hit about a year afterward if the gap, or spread, between those two rates persists.
A three-month Treasury was yielding 0.28 percentage points more than a 10-year Treasury as of Wednesday afternoon. It was 0.36 points earlier in the day, the widest gap since the spring of 2007, less than a year before the Great Recession.
The dimming expectations for global growth also send the price of crude oil down $2.54, or 4.7%, to settle at $51.09 a barrel. Brent crude fell $2.71 to $56.23 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 7 cents to $1.62 per gallon. Heating oil declined 7 cents to $1.75 per gallon. Natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $34.90 to $1,507.30 per ounce, silver rose 75 cents to $17.16 per ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.57 per pound.
The dollar fell to 105.69 Japanese yen from 106.52 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1234 from $1.1200.