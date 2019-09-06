Major U.S. stock indexes finished little changed Friday after a day of mostly quiet trading capped the S&P 500's second straight weekly gain.
The market shook off an early stumble thanks largely to gains in health care stocks, makers of consumer products and retailers. Technology, communications and utilities stocks fell, as did bond yields and gold prices.
Facebook dropped 1.8% after New York's attorney general announced an antitrust investigation into the company.
Traders had a muted reaction to new data showing that U.S. employers added fewer than expected jobs in August. The report also indicated more people entered the workforce last month, wages rose more than expected and the unemployment rate remained near the lowest level in five decades.
The jobs report was the latest in a mixed batch of economic data that investors scrutinized this week in search of clues about how the economy is weathering the costly trade war between the U.S. and China. Their concern: tariffs that each side has imposed on billions of goods may be dampening global economic growth and threatening to nudge the United States into a recession.
The S&P 500 inched up 2.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,978.71. The benchmark index gained 1.8% for the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.31 points, or 0.3%, to 26,797.46. The Nasdaq wobbled for much of the day, ending with a loss of 13.75 points, or 0.2%, to 8,103.07. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.4%, to 1,505.17.
The market got a modest bounce Friday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is not expecting a U.S. or global recession. In remarks at a conference in Switzerland, Powell noted that the Fed is monitoring a number of uncertainties, including trade conflicts, adding the Fed will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."
The latest jobs data offered mixed signals about the economy.
Employers added 130,000 jobs last month, short of the 160,000 that economists expected and down from July's growth of 159,000. But average hourly earnings rose 3.2% from a year earlier, more than economists expected.
Major indexes in Europe finished higher Friday. Earlier in the day, China's central bank cut a key interest rate, which helped push Asian markets higher.
Benchmark crude oil rose 22 cents to settle at $56.52 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, added 59 cents to close at $61.54 a barrel. Natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $9.20 to $1,506.20 per ounce, silver fell 69 cents to $17.97 per ounce and copper was unchanged at $2.62 per pound.
The dollar fell to 106.89 Japanese yen from 106.95 yen on Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1028 from $1.1036.