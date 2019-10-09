Stocks notched broad gains Wednesday on Wall Street as investors regained some of their optimism about the prospects for progress in the trade war between the U.S. and China.
A day after escalating trade tensions led to a sharp sell-off, investors drew encouragement from reports that Beijing signaled it is open to a partial deal. Washington and Beijing are scheduled to begin a 13th round of trade negotiations on Thursday.
Technology stocks led the rally, which erased some of the market's sharp losses from the day before and snapped a two-day losing streak for the S&P 500. The benchmark index is still on track to end the week with a 1.1% loss.
"Whichever way the trade winds tend to be blowing is the way the market tends to direct itself," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist, CFRA. "Yesterday it was a worry that we would not really have any kind of success coming out of the upcoming trade talks. Now it sounds as if China would be willing to engage in some piecemeal accords."
The S&P 500 rose 26.34 points, or 0.9%, to 2,919.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 181.97 points, or 0.7%, to 26,346.01. The Nasdaq picked up 79.96 points, or 1%, to 7,903.74. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 6.86 points, or 0.5%, to 1,479.46.
Bond yields rose, reflecting the move by investors to shift into higher-risk assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury increased to 1.58% from 1.53% late Tuesday.
The trade war between the U.S. and China has dragged on for 15 months, inflicting economic damage on both countries.
All tolled, the Trump administration has imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese goods and plans to tax an additional $160 billion of imports on Dec. 15. This would extend U.S. tariffs to just about everything China ships to the United States. China has counterpunched by taxing $120 billion in U.S. exports, notably soybeans and other farm goods.
Investors are hoping for some type of resolution as the 13th round of trade talks resume Thursday in Washington.
"Our base case, to which we assign a 50% probability, is for only modest progress in this round of talks," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Benchmark crude oil fell 4 cents to settle at $52.59 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 8 cents to close at $58.32 a barrel. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $8.90 to $1,506.10 per ounce, silver rose 3 cents to $17.73 per ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.56 per pound.
The dollar rose to 107.55 Japanese yen from 107.14 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.0974 from $1.0954.
Major stock indexes in Europe closed broadly higher. Stocks in Asia finished mixed.