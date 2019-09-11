Stocks notched broad gains on Wall Street Wednesday as investors drew encouragement from China's move to exempt some U.S. products from a recent round of tariffs.
Technology, health care and communication services stocks powered much of the rally. The benchmark S&P 500 index, which had been essentially flat since Friday, is on track for its third straight weekly gain.
Bond yields continued to climb. Oil prices fell, and investors also continued to favor smaller-company stocks.
Wednesday's push into technology companies marked a reversal from the first couple of days of the week, when traders bid up energy, financials and other sectors that had sold off in recent weeks. The tech sector is particularly sensitive to fallout from the trade war between Washington and Beijing because many big companies, such as Apple, manufacture products in China.
The S&P 500 rose 21.54 points, or 0.7%, to 3,000.93. It's the first time the index has finished above 3,000 points since July 30.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 227.61 points, or 0.8%, to 27,137.04. The Nasdaq picked up 85.52 points, or 1.1%, to 8,169.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks outpaced the broader market, climbing 32.72 points, or 2.1%, to 1,575.71.
Major indexes in Europe also finished broadly higher.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.75% from 1.70% late Tuesday.
Financial markets have been roiled this summer as the trade war escalated. Investors worry the impact of tariffs and a slowing global economy could tip the U.S. into a recession. The economic uncertainty has also become a drag on companies.
Some of those trade concerns appeared to ease Wednesday after China said it will exempt American industrial grease and some other imports from tariff increases, though it kept in place penalties on soybeans and other major U.S. exports ahead of negotiations next month.
The move could indicate that both sides are settling in for an extended conflict even as they prepare for talks in Washington aimed at ending the dispute that threatens global economic growth.
Despite a rough and tumble August, the stock market is off to a solid September, with the S&P 500 coming off two weeks of gains.
The Russell 2000 is the clear winner midway into this week, boasting a 4.7% gain.
The S&P 500 is up 0.7% for the week and the Nasdaq is up 0.8%. The Dow is slightly stronger, notching a 1.3% gain.
Benchmark crude oil fell $1.65 to settle at $55.75 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped $1.57 to close at $60.81 a barrel. Natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $4.10 to $1,494.40 per ounce, silver fell 1 cent to $18.03 per ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.60 per pound.
The dollar rose to 107.79 Japanese yen from 107.43 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1007 from $1.1047.