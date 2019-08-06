Stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday as Wall Street regained its footing a day after the market had its biggest decline in a year.
The bounce pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 300 points higher and snapped a six-day losing streak for the market, though the benchmark S&P 500 recouped only a little more than a third of the losses from Monday.
China's decision to stabilize its currency put investors in a buying mood Tuesday. News that China allowed its currency to depreciate against the dollar to its lowest level in 11 years sparked Monday's steep stock market sell-off.
The move helped allay some of the market's jitters over the escalating dispute between the world's largest economies at a time when investors are anxious about falling U.S. corporate profits and a global economy that's showing signs of slowing.
"We're getting a nice move here, but if you look at what the tone of the market might be for the next few days it still could be under some pressure," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director for U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
The S&P 500 index rose 37.03 points, or 1.3%, to 2,881.77. The index dropped 3% on Monday, its worst loss since December.
The Dow climbed 311.78 points, or 1.2%, to 26,029.52. The Nasdaq composite gained 107.23 points, or 1.4%, to 7,833.27. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 14.67 points, or 1%, to 1,502.09.
Stock indexes in Europe finished sharply lower.
Investors have grown more nervous about the impact that the trade war between the U.S. and China could have on the economy and corporate profits. Those concerns have grown as the conflict heated from a simmer to a boil last week, even as both sides resumed negotiations.
But China's decision to allow its currency to stabilize Tuesday suggests Beijing might hold off from aggressively allowing the yuan to weaken as a way to respond to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
That offered some hope that the sides might try to keep the situation from escalating further.
A government report suggesting a cooling U.S. job market kept bond yields in check after an early gain. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly rose to 1.77%, but then declined to 1.72%, down from 1.73% late Monday.
Benchmark crude oil fell $1.06 to settle at $53.63 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 87 cents to close at $58.94 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to $1.69 per gallon. Heating oil declined 2 cents to $1.82 per gallon. Natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $7.80 to $1,472.40 per ounce, silver rose 6 cents to $16.41 per ounce and copper rose 1 cent to $2.55 per pound.
The dollar rose to 106.52 Japanese yen from 106.02 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1200 from $1.1202.