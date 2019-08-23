The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 600 points Friday after the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China rattled investors. The broad sell-off sent the S&P 500 to its fourth straight weekly loss.
Stocks tumbled after President Donald Trump responded angrily on Twitter following China's announcement of new tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods. In one of his tweets he "hereby ordered" U.S. companies with operations in China to consider moving them to other countries — including the U.S.
Trump also said he'd respond directly to the tariffs — and after the market closed he delivered, announcing that the U.S. would increase existing tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25%, and that new tariffs on another $300 billion of imports would be 15% instead of 10%. Those announcements are likely to influence stock markets in Asia when trading opens there Monday.
The S&P 500 fell 75.84 points, or 2.6%, to 2,847.11. The index is now down 4.5% for the month. It's still up 13.6% for the year.
The Dow lost 623.34 points, or 2.4%, to 25,628.90. The average briefly dropped 745 points. The Dow has had five declines of 2% or more this year, with three of them coming this month.
The Nasdaq gave up 239.62 points, or 3%, to 7,751.77. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks skidded 46.52 points, or 3.1%, to 1,459.49.
Trump also said Friday morning that he was "ordering" UPS, Federal Express and Amazon to block any deliveries from China of the powerful opioid drug fentanyl. The stocks of all three companies fell as traders tried to assess the possible implications.
The trade scuffle nearly overshadowed a speech by Jerome Powell in which the chairman of the Federal Reserve indicated the central bank was prepared to cut interest rates but gave no clear signal on when and by how much.
Trump responded by again criticizing the Fed for being too slow to cut interest rates.
Energy stocks headed lower along with crude oil prices. The price of benchmark crude sank $1.18, or 2.1% to settle at $54.17 a barrel as traders worried that the latest escalation in the trade battle could sap global demand for energy.
U.S. bond prices rose sharply as investors sought safety, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53% from 1.61%, a large move.
The price of gold, another safe haven for investors during times of market turbulence and economic weakness, rose $29.30 to $1,526.60 per ounce.
In other commodities trading Friday, Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 58 cents to close at $59.34 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to $1.64 per gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.
The dollar fell to 105.31 Japanese yen from 106.41 yen on Thursday. The euro strengthened to $1.1145 from $1.1085.