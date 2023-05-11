TALKS: A top White House official has told a key Chinese diplomat that the Biden administration is “looking to move beyond” tensions spurred by the U.S. shooting down a Chinese spy balloon. That's according to an anonymous U.S. official who briefed reporters about talks that took place in Vienna.
US tells China it wants to move beyond spy balloon controversy
