Using armrests on patio furniture

Dear Heloise: I always read your column and have used many of your tips. I hope this will help those across the country who have the same problem that we've encountered during the summer months.

Living in Dallas, we're accustomed to our temperature frequently hitting over 100 degrees. The patio furniture that gets exposed to the sun has metal armrests, which are so hot that I've burned my arm. A couple of years ago, we decided to see if a pool noodle would help. We cut it down lengthwise on one side, and then cut the pool noodle to a size that would cover the armrest. Presto, we can now use the chairs comfortably throughout the summer! -- Deborah Dougherty, Rockwall, Texas

Dear Heloise: I've recently started using handicapped restrooms, and I'm so grateful for the bars near the toilets. I'd like to give a friendly reminder to those who clean them (bless your hearts!) to remember to wipe down the bars. I've seen all manner of disgusting things smeared on them. Thanks! -- Carol, North Dakota

Dear Readers: Does your butcher block need a cleaning? Sprinkle baking soda onto a wet sponge to make a paste, and then scrub the dirty area. This also works on stainless steel and kitchen sinks. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: With grocery-store prices still increasing, I look out for BOGO (buy one, get one free) deals at two major stores, but only for things we regularly use -- coffee, soda, water, paper goods and, of course, popcorn! -- Diane M., The Villages, Florida

Dear Heloise: I read your hints in the Times of Northwest Indiana. For people who like to use sliced strawberries, here's a great timesaver.

Wash strawberries very well and drain in a colander. One by one, cut off the stem and bottom tip. Then use a hard-boiled egg slicer to perfectly slice each one. This saves time and makes the slices neat for mixing in with whipped cream from a squirt can.

This also will preserve the strawberries for days to put on dessert shells or angel foodcake. Yummy. -- Ruth Mores, Hammond, Indiana