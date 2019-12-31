In November, 32 victims of former Miles City athletic trainer James “Doc” Jensen settled their yearlong lawsuit against the school district for $9 million. After attorney fees, each man received about $200,000. Victims in the case have dedicated part of the settlement money to starting a nonprofit organization to protect children from predators.
Now age 79 and in frail health, Jensen couldn’t be charged for any of the hundreds of sexual assaults he committed during his decades in the district because of the state’s statute of limitations laws. Publicity about the lawsuit, however, prompted Montana legislators to pass new laws extending times that perpetrators can be charged, and the time in which victims can seek compensation.
Also prompted by publicity from the lawsuit were new state and federal criminal investigations that led to guilty pleas from Jensen for child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.
Jensen is currently in federal prison.