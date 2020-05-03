Video: A Salute to Nurses — Honoring local nurses who make a difference

Now, more than ever, healthcare workers deserve recognition and praise for what they do on a daily basis. For the second year in a row, The Billings Gazette wants to highlight these often unsung heroes for their bravery, devotion and determination. Ten nurses, nominated out of hundreds, were selected for their outstanding practice and quality care.

