Vinegar to the rescue again

Dear Heloise: I recently moved into an apartment that had been vacant for several months. The one bathroom that I am not using has a tub that had a bunch of little fruit flies, and later, small flies. I later learned that they were sewer flies. I filled the tub with water a couple of times and used a container for the fruit flies that I got from the hardware store. It did not work.

My son-in-law suggested I try vinegar. So I filled the tub and adjoining sink with water, then when it drained, I poured about 1 to 2 cups of vinegar down each drain. I've done this a couple of times. It's been a couple of weeks now, and no bugs! Again, vinegar to the rescue. -- Peg Keenan, Omaha, Nebraska

Peg, vinegar is such an indispensable and safe household product that can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, as you have discovered.

Dear Heloise: Regarding the question on how to air-dry diapers, the volume is more important than heat in quickly drying something. I have a pull-out drying rack attached to the wall next to the washer and a tabletop fan sitting on the washer. The fan has a frame that allows me to aim the air directly at the items being dried. I can air-dry heavy compression socks in about 45 minutes.

If I needed to use the shower curtain rod, I would use an oscillating pedestal fan that would be placed closer to the rod. And you can invest in pants hangers with clips so that there would only be a single layer of fabric to dry. -- A reader, via email

Dear Heloise: I read your column about shining up stainless steel with vinegar or ammonia. I have found that using plain baking soda on my stainless steel polishes it very well. I simply dip my damp fingers into the baking soda and rub each utensil with the paste on my fingers. Then just rinse and dry. I use this technique on all stainless-steel items and glassware. It's gentle yet effective. It makes it shine nicely. I love your column and read your mom's for decades. -- Wanda G., via email

Dear Heloise: One of your readers wrote that she used a coffee filter to cover food to prevent a mess in her microwave. Great idea! Here's another: We use the glass lid of a Pyrex dish to heat our food. No muss, no fuss! -- Denis Richter, San Antonio, Texas

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0