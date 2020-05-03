Virginia Montague — Senior Platinum

Parents: Chris Montague and Paige Darden Montague

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Highland Elementary

Future Plans: I am choosing between Middlebury College and the Honors College at the University of Georgia. My plan is to major in environmental studies and sustainability with a minor in biology.

Teacher: Craig Beals was my junior year chemistry teacher and is my AP chemistry teacher. He has been one of the most encouraging and supportive teachers I have ever had, always convincing me that I can do it. He helped me find my love of science through his "change-the-world" themed science project, which then led to a lab internship.

Motivation for Platinum Program: Motivation for my participation in the Platinum Program came from students before me. My family has close friends whose kids participated in the Platinum Program and found it extremely rewarding. I had looked up to these kids and wanted to be like them in high school and doing the Platinum Program would be a way for me to positively indulge myself.

Magnum Opus: I learned the art of apiculture. I became an urban beekeeper and maintained two beehives in my backyard throughout my junior and senior year.

