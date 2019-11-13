CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Volkswagen is making Tennessee its North American base for electric vehicle production, breaking ground on an $800 million expansion at its plant in Chattanooga.
Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh was at the factory Wednesday for the expansion’s groundbreaking ceremony. In an announcement from Volkswagen, Keogh called it a “a big, big moment” for the company.
“Electric vehicles are the future of mobility and Volkswagen will build them for millions, not just millionaires," Keogh vowed.
Further cementing a more-eco-friendly image, the company also announced a partnership with The Conservation Fund to protect and restore land in the U.S.
Senior Executive Vice President for Public Affairs David Geanacopoulos, speaking in Chattanooga on Wednesday, said Volkswagen’s first donation will expand the nearby Cherokee National Forest by about 1,500 acres, according to a release from the company.