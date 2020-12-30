 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Billings

Billings's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Billings tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

