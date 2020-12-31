Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Billings

This evening's outlook for Billings: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.