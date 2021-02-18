 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

This evening in Billings: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.83. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

