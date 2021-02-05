This evening in Billings: Mostly cloudy and windy early. Snow showers developing overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.48. A 5-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 3:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
