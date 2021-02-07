Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Bitterly cold. Snow showers. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -8.69. A -6-degree low is forcasted. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
