This evening in Billings: Bitterly cold. Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low -13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -11.23. We'll see a low temperature of -12 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until TUE 10:30 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
