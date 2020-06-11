Weekend heatwave expected to bring temps into the 90s

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A heat wave this weekend is expected to bring temperatures into the 90s for most of southeast Montana.

Friday and Saturday will be hot, sunny and breezy, with highs ranging from the lower to upper 90s. By Sunday, temperatures will dip back down into the 70s in Billings.

“We hit 92 degrees on May 31, and that’s been the hottest day so far. It looks like we could break that,” said meteorologist Krista Carrothers.

Spikes in temperatures are common for this time of year, Carrothers said, and the Livingston area should return to highs in the 60s by Sunday.

Carrothers said there are currently no advisories in place for either wind or wildfires.

