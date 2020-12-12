 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Billings, MT

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.

