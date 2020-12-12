Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Billings, MT

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!