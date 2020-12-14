Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Billings, MT

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.