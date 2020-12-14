 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Billings, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Billings, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News