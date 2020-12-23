Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Billings area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Billings, MT
