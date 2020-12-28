 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Billings, MT

Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

