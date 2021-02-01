 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Billings, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Billings, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Billings area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News