Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Billings area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Billings, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
This evening in Billings: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Sunday. It…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Billings's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low …