It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Billings, MT
