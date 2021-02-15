It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -6. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Billings, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -12. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -7, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . Today's forecasted l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -15-degre…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0. We'll see a low temperature of -13 degrees today. Don't leave…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. Th…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -10. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 degrees …
This evening in Billings: Bitterly cold. Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low -13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of s…
This evening's outlook for Billings: Partly cloudy skies. Low -22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temp…
For the drive home in Billings: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near -15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumula…