Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Billings, MT

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -6. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.

