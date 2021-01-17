Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Billings, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Billings area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
For the drive home in Billings: Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Billings area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Billings: Generally clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Billings's evening forecast: Low clouds and fog. Areas of freezing fog. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, B…
Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.…
Billings people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Billings people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…