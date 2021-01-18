Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Billings, MT
