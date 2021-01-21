Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Billings, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds s…
It will be a cold day in Billings, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Billings's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Sunday. It looks l…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Billings: Generally clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
Billings people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low te…
For the drive home in Billings: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Billings…